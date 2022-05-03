Over 1.7K without power as storms roll through area

Over 1,700 households are without power in the area this evening as storms roll through the Miami Valley.
Earlier in the day, storms in Hamilton caused major outages, and over 1,500 were without power around 5:30 p.m. in the Troy area.
As of 5:50 p.m., the number of outages are as follows, according to outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.
- Miami: 1529
- Greene: 133
- Montgomery: 120
- Butler: 3
- Warren: 2
- Clark: Less than 5
