X

OUR VIEW: There is no time for partisan games. Real unity needed with Biden administration.

The United States Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
The United States Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Credit: Greg Nash

Credit: Greg Nash

Local News | 14 minutes ago
Editorials are our editorial board’s fact-based assessment of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

As the insurrection at the Capitol and the events that preceded it illuminated in moving color, this nation is very much divided.

ExploreOur View: Jordan, Chabot and Davidson among those ‘on the hook’ for Capitol siege

There were cries for “unity” on the floor of the House last week before Donald Trump became the first president impeached twice.

The charge: “inciting violence against the government of the United States” that turned a legal protest into an all-out riot.

The majority of Ohioians did not vote for Joe Biden in the presidential election, but he is nevertheless the president for the entire nation, blue and red states.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

As his administration begins today, we call upon our local lawmakers — U.S. representatives Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Warren Davidson (R-Troy), Mike Turner (R-Dayton) and Steve Chabot (R-Westwood) and U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown — to hold Biden to his promises and unite with him for the betterment of Ohioans.

Unity does not mean Republicans should walk in lock step with Biden and other Democrats or vice versa.

Our nation is strengthened by debate, dissension and different points of views. Still, obstruction for obstruction’s sake would be a destructive cause during a pivotal moment.

We do not have time for civil war in the form of partisan games.

Real people are dying. Real people are suffering.

ExploreJim Jordan explains why he is leading charge to block the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency

Ohioans and other Americans are dealing with the grim realities of a global pandemic. In a year’s time, COVID-19 has claimed 400,000 lives in the United States. That includes more than 10,000 Ohioans.

The pandemic left millions without work and millions hungry, among them children who have fallen behind in their education.

The vaccines are here, but there is much work to get them in arms.

Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

There are key cabinet roles that need to be filled to keep Americans safe, educated and healthy.

This says nothing of the multitude of other issues Ohioans faced before the pandemic: addiction, income and health care inequalities, health care, infrastructure, attracting and strengthening businesses, education reform, etc.

Those issues did not simply vanish. Ohio lawmakers need to press for solutions with the help of this new administration.

We very much need the unity U.S. representatives Jordan, Davidson and others have called for, but there also must be accountability.

There can be no real healing without restorative accountability.

ExploreChief Biehl: Biden’s Homeland Security pick competent, compassionate

Those directly and indirectly responsible for the disgraceful Capitol riot that assaulted our nation’s spirit must face justice.

Our representatives should ensure that happens by putting the good of the country above partisan politics.

ExploreROBINSON: There will be a transfer of power, but sadly not he peaceful one the nation deserve

This is a sad chapter in our history, but every chapter has an ending. America has proven as much over and over in the 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

Unity won’t come without work.

Unity will not come without truth.

Unity will not come if we do not truly want it.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.