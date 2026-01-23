Our staff’s streaming recommendations for when we are all snowed in

These are some of those recommendations for people who plan to be on the couch and under blankets.

“Severance” (Apple TV+): Several staffers suggested this dystopian thriller, which has two seasons.

“Fallout (Amazon Prime): Reporter Samantha Wildow highly suggests this one: ”It is an adaptation of a video game of the same name, and it’s got monsters, conspiracies, action and humor to tie it all together in a post-apocalyptic future with a 1950s vibe. My husband, who played the game, loves it, and I also love it, but did not play the game." Editor Ashley Moor also has this one on her recommendations list.

“Derry Girls” (Netflix): This has three seasons on Netflix (show is complete, came out in 2018). It’s a funny sitcom about a group of friends growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s during the end of the Troubles.

“The Traitors” (Peacock): Bryn Dippold at the Journal-News says this real-life murder mystery game is one to watch, and there are four seasons. Ashley Moor, an editor, agreed ... get “Traitors” into your rotation, she said.

“Lost” (Hulu): An oldie but a goody, Bryn says.

“Southern Charm” (Bravo): This one is my own rec. Also Ashley Moor says she watches it. It’s a reality show featuring elite young southerners in Charleston with way too much time on their hands. Multiple seasons. (We both also enjoy “Below Deck” from Bravo.)

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Peacock): “This amazing work of cinema is the perfect brain rot material for a long winter weekend stuck inside – and the fashion is pretty killer, to boot," Ashley Moor said.

“Veep” (HBO): Multiple staffers have this one on their list, too. Political one-liners all day!

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max): Editor Jeremy Ratliff says this is one of his all-timer favorite shows, based on a great book by Emily St. John Mandel. “I feel as though this show fell under the radar a bit, and I loved it so much I watched it all twice, and now that I’m typing this, I’m considering going back to it a third time. There is fantastic cinematography, great acting and I loved some of the throwback song selections used in the episodes. This is one of those video productions where I feel as though I personally enjoyed it more than the book, and that is taking nothing away from the excellent book.”

Abbott Elementary (Disney+, Hulu): It is in its fifth season and is a sitcom about a public elementary school in Philadelphia. “I try to recommend this show to everyone because it is very fun,” Reporter Sam Wildow said.

“Luther” (Hulu): Another show recomendation from Editor Jeremy Ratliff: “I feel as though may have fallen under the radar a bit, at least in the U.S., is ‘Luther,’ starring the great Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. The show is from the BBC, and just a warning: It can be very intense.”

“Death by Lightning” (Netflix) — Recommended by Journal-News Reporter Eric Schwartzberg ... and I also highly, highly, highly recommend it. I flew through this one. You will learn about the very short time of 20th U.S. President James Garfield and his assassin’s intent to kill. Actors Nick Offerman, Matthew Macfayden and Michael Shannon deserve all the awards for this one.

“Andor” (Disney Plus) — You don’t have to be a “Star Wars” fan or know anything about a Galaxy Far, Far Away to like this one. Recommended by Reporter Eric Schwartzberg.

“Tenet” (Amazon Prime) — This “time-inversion gem” dropped in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recommendations

Lifestyles Reporter Russell Florence Jr. sent a list:

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

(I have to also add a nod to The Pitt, I watched it, my 81-year-old mother is watching it ... everyone is pretty much watching it.)

Digital Specialist Michael Mathews apparently couldn’t pick a few, she sent this large list with the words “I LOVE GOOD TV!” (Note: In our staff meeting today she brought up “Shrinking,” so I am assume it’s her fave of all the faves.)

Shrinking

Hijack

Slow Horses

Tehran

Liaison

Pluribus

His & Hers

Lioness

Black Dove

11.22.63

Cross

Desperate Housewives

Scandal

The Diplomat

Will Trent

The Godfather of Harlem

The Rookie

How to get Away with Murder

Quantico

Class of ’09

The Terminal List

Money Heist

Queen of the South

Suits

Harlem

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

The Cleaning Lady

Power

Paradise

From

Bad Sisters

The Other Sister

Reacher

Jake Ryan

Black Rabbit

The Recruit

Tracker

Tell me Lies

This is Us

Good Girls

Editor Ashley Bethard brought up one I also have to recommend: “The Diplomat” (Netflix). We could both go on and on about why this one is high on both our lists, but let me tell you, that Season 3 ending .... WOW. That is all. Can I be Keri Russell?

Ashley also recommends “Fallout” (Amazon Prime) and “The Glass Dome” (Netflix).

Since I’m writing this, I’ll close it with my own current choices:

“The Abandons” (Netflix): Orphans in the Old West defend their land, and by the end of it I was craving another season.

“Poldark” (Netflix): If you like period dramas, and an incredibly handsome main character, this older PBS Masterpiece show is for you.

“Landman” (Paramount+): One of the great Taylor Sheridan shows. This one has me cringing a lot (Angela and Ainsley, I’m looking at you), but also wanting more at the end of each episode. I learned some things about the oil industry, that’s for sure.

There you have it, folks. enjoy the snow.

Reach out with your own recs: mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com