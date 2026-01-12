OSU residence hall closed for the spring after pipe burst led to flooding

FILE -Pedestrians walk up to the The Ohio State University's student union, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Columbus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Updated 1 hour ago
The Taylor Tower residence hall at Ohio State University in Columbus is closed for the spring semester after a pipe failure led to flooding.

A spokesperson told WBNT TV the university said the residence hall on West Lane Avenue experienced a pipe failure on Saturday that led to extensive flooding on multiple floors.

The outlet said the 13-story building was set to house 762 residents, students and staff.

Mitigation efforts and immediate responses were initiated, but due to the extent of damages and length of repairs, the university made the decision to close the residence hall for the spring, according to the spokesperson.

Residents can receive a full refund if they cancel their spring semester housing contract, or they can relocate to other available housing spaces, the outlet said.

All residents were contacted and their emergency contacts received an email update of the situation, according to the outlet.

Taylor Tower residents will receive a $400 credit on their university account and $75 on their BuckID to assist with unexpected expenses, according to the outlet.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.