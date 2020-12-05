X

OSU men’s basketball game vs. Alabama A&M canceled

Ohio State guard Eugene Brown dunks against Morehead State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Ohio State won 77-44.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

The Ohio State University men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M has been canceled.

The game, scheduled for Saturday evening in Columbus, was canceled after Alabama A&M shared results of its most recent COVID-19 testing, the athletic department stated on social media.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes,” OSU posted on Twitter.

The game is still on for the Buckeyes’ football game against Michigan State on Saturday.

Last week, the football team had to cancel its game at Illinois after coach Ryan Day and others in the program tested positive for the coronavirus. OSU also had its game against the University of Maryland canceled due to positive tests in the Terrapins program.

