Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight

The Orionids, one of the best meteor showers of the year, peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
One downside is that night skies are forecasted to be cloudy.
Orionid meteors appear every year around this time when Earth travels through an area of space littered with debris from Halley’s Comet, Bill Cooke of the NASA Meteroid Environments Office said.
The Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and speed. They travel about 148,000 mph into Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. The fast meteors can leaving glowing “trains” of incandescent bits of debris that last for several seconds to minutes. Fast meteors also can sometimes become fireballs ― look for prolonged explosions of light.