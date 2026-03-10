OPINION: Ohio’s citizen warriors deserve our support

They are truly citizen warriors, and their ability to serve depends greatly on the support of the communities where they live and work.

Guard and Reserve members form an indispensable part of America’s national defense. Today’s military relies heavily on these highly trained individuals to support missions around the globe. At the same time, they stand ready to assist governors and local authorities during disasters, severe weather, public health emergencies, and other crises that affect our communities.

When floods rise, storms strike, or communities need help, Ohio’s Guard and Reserve members are often among the first to respond.

Yet their service would not be possible without the understanding and support of Ohio’s employers.

When employers allow their Guard and Reserve employees the time necessary to train and deploy, they are doing more than supporting a valued worker—they are directly strengthening our nation’s readiness and security. In return, employers gain employees who bring back extraordinary skills developed through military service: leadership, discipline, technical expertise, teamwork, and the ability to perform under pressure.

These are qualities that strengthen businesses just as much as they strengthen military units.

Behind every service member is also a family that shares in the sacrifice. Spouses often manage households alone during deployments. Children cope with the absence of a parent. Families endure the uncertainty that comes with military service while continuing to contribute to their communities.

Their strength and resilience deserve our recognition and support as well.

Through the work of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), we strive to build strong partnerships between service members, their civilian employers, and the communities that support them. ESGR promotes cooperation and understanding, ensuring that those who serve our nation can do so without fear of losing their civilian careers or opportunities.

Ohio has a proud tradition of military service dating back generations. That tradition continues today through the men and women who volunteer to serve in the Guard and Reserve while building careers, raising families, and strengthening their communities here at home.

Supporting them is not simply a legal obligation. It is a civic responsibility and a reflection of who we are as Ohioans.

To the employers and citizens of our state: when you support the Guard and Reserve members in your workplace or neighborhood—and when you stand behind their families—you are helping ensure that America remains ready to defend its freedoms.

Our citizen-service members stand ready to answer the nation’s call. With the continued support of Ohio’s employers and communities, they will never have to answer it alone.

John W. McCance is the state chairman for the Ohio Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.