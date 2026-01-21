OPINION: Ohio voters fighting back against corruption, failed policies

After decades of control, Republicans have a clear track record of corruption and failed policies. Their strategy of cutting taxes on the wealthy, and using political power and taxpayer money to enrich themselves and special interests have led to corruption and have moved Ohio backwards. They have failed to address the issues impacting middle- and working-class people and have not improved the quality of life in Ohio.

Corruption has plagued Ohio during their control. Republican Speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger resigned in disgrace in 2018 after an FBI investigation was made public about his lavish lifestyle that was funded by lobbyists. Larry Householder, Speaker from 2019 to 2020, orchestrated the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in the history of Ohio and was convicted of racketeering and accepting a $60 million bribe to ensure the passage of a billion-dollar taxpayer bailout for an energy company. Mr. Householder is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Even after these recent corruption scandals, Republicans continue to brazenly reward those that fund their campaigns with taxpayer money.

In 2025, the Ohio Republicans created a Cultural and Sports Facility Performance Grant Fund. The Fund includes $600 million for a new domed stadium for the Cleveland Browns and their owner, the Haslam Sports Group. James Haslam, a principal of the Haslam Sports Group has been a significant political donor to Republicans including current Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and State Senate President Matt Huffman. The Fund also allocates $400 million for the Cincinnati Bengals and their stadium. So, while many Ohioans struggle with affordability and stagnation, Ohio Republicans are sending one billion dollars of state money to enrich owners of sports teams and subsidizing the NFL.

While Republicans are giving millionaires state money to play games and build playgrounds, their failed policies have driving Ohio backwards in terms of political power, prosperity, education, and health. Because of our slow growth, Ohio’s representatives in congress have been reduced from twenty-one in 1990 to fifteen in 2021. Ohio has fallen behind in terms of economic prosperity; it now ranks 37th in terms of per capita income and 41st in median household income. With regard to education, Republicans have never fixed public school funding that was declared unconstitutional; they are now giving massive amounts of taxpayer money to religious and for-profit schools in exchange for campaign support. Ohio’s public health ranking has also declined from 27th in 1990, to 44th in the 2024.

Republican policies are not working for the people of Ohio. They have ignored the issues of affordability, public school funding, large increases in property taxes, gun violence, climate change, and issues that impact the quality of life.

Although the voters have not been able to end gerrymandering; they have fought back against policies that are against the will of the people.

The 2025 general election indicates this voter trend is continuing. Democrats won mayoral races in cities across Ohio and many local races. These victories also included a Democrat winning a trustee race in West Chester Township, Butler County. Democrat Amanda Ortiz defeated a Republican trustee that served for twelve years in the previously deep red hometown of John Boehner.

These recent elections show that Ohio voters are fighting back. The people of Ohio want, and deserve, government leadership to end corruption, solve problems, and to improve the quality of life.

Tony Klimek is a member of the Butler County Democratic Party Central Committee.