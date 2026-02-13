OPINION: Hiring of quality law enforcement officers a great challenge

Across the United States, many departments struggle to attract qualified applicants, effectively screen candidates, and retain experienced officers. These difficulties are driven by a combination of societal, organizational, political, and individual factors that have significantly altered the landscape of the policing profession. As public expectations evolve and the demands of the profession intensify, law enforcement agencies must confront systemic challenges that directly affect their workforce and, ultimately, public safety.

Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult to attract quality applicants. One factor is the changing public perception of policing. High-profile incidents involving the use of force have contributed to widespread scrutiny and mistrust of police. While accountability and transparency are essential, negative portrayals can discourage well-qualified individuals from considering a law enforcement career.

Additionally, generational shifts in work values have altered recruitment dynamics. Law enforcement careers, which involve irregular hours, mandatory overtime, high stress, and exposure to trauma, often conflict with younger generations’ priorities of flexibility and work-life balance. Policing can appear less attractive than career paths offering competitive pay, remote work options, and lower risk. However, law enforcement officers can make a real difference at work, which many younger employees value.

Compensation and benefits also play a role. While some medium-sized and larger police agencies offer competitive salaries, many smaller or more rural departments cannot match the pay and benefits available in comparable private-sector jobs. Rising housing costs and inflation further exacerbate the issue, making it financially difficult for recruits to live in the communities they serve.

Strict hiring standards related to criminal history, drug use, physical fitness, education, and psychological suitability shrink the applicant pool early in the process. These necessary standards maintain professionalism and integrity but further limit the already-low applicant pool.

Another largely unknown problem is that the U.S. population is aging rapidly. Adults aged 65 and older make up about 18% of the population, a share that continues to grow as Baby Boomers move into older age groups. An older population leads to more deaths relative to births, shrinking the natural population increase. In many parts of the country, older adults outnumber children, reshaping demand for healthcare, labor, and public services such as law enforcement.

The challenges surrounding recruitment, selection, and retention in law enforcement are deeply interconnected and reflect broader societal changes.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach. Agencies must modernize recruitment strategies, streamline hiring processes while retaining essential components, invest in officer wellness, and foster supportive organizational cultures. At the same time, increasing trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is essential for long-term success. Without sustained effort and innovation, staffing challenges will continue to hinder law enforcement agencies’ ability to fulfill their critical role in society.

Patrick Oliver is the former chief of police in Fairborn, Grandview Heights and Cleveland and director of Criminal Justice Program at Cedarville University. He is the author of the book “Recruitment, Selection, and Retention of Law Enforcement Officers.”