Opinion: Additional Flock cameras make regional sense

Dayton has expanded its use of this technology by adding an additional 27 cameras, and other cities across southwest Ohio are following suit or actively considering it. This has afforded many police departments to work together providing regional crime fighting cooperation.

Critics of the cameras make “Big Brother” arguments about privacy or government overreach, and some of those concerns are legitimate. Another renewed argument against the cameras is the prospect of the Federal law enforcement use of them, specifically by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for immigration enforcement.

This technology is not about watching people. Flock cameras do not use facial recognition and do not identify drivers or passengers. They record vehicles in public spaces which is something anyone can observe with their own eyes. Local communities set strict rules on how long data is retained, who can access it, and how it can be used. In many communities, data is automatically deleted after a short period unless it is connected to an active investigation. These safeguards are essential and should remain part of any responsible deployment.These restrictions can include not sharing any of the data with the Federal government. For ICE to use a community’s Flock system, they must request and get approval for the use.

For local officials to reject this technological advance for crime fighting due to ICE concerns is very short sighted. If officials provide accountability on the cameras with clear policies, complete transparency with the public and oversight to ensure the technology is used only for legitimate law enforcement purposes for their local community.

The local implications are enormous for disruptive crime like vehicle theft, kidnapping and other violent offenses. The advanced Flock system gives the victims of crime answers faster by law enforcement.

The regional benefit is particularly important. A vehicle stolen in Dayton can be in Clark County within minutes. A suspect fleeing a crime in Middletown can pass through Butler County and into Hamilton before a police officer has time to report it.

Across southwest Ohio, many of the calls for Flock cameras come directly from neighborhoods and even businesses. In cities large and small, these cameras are seen not as symbols of surveillance, but as tools helping police respond more effectively with limited resources. Residents experiencing repeated car thefts, reckless driving, or criminal activity want practical solutions.

Without shared tools and coordinated systems, police are often left reacting after the fact. With Flock cameras, real-time alerts are provided to law enforcement allowing for higher chances of recovery and arrest.

The Flock cameras do not replace the real police work of community engagement, traffic enforcement, social services and crime prevention strategies. The cameras are simply an additional tool for modern public safety. Supporting the responsible, transparent use of Flock cameras recognizes that public safety is shared and protecting one community helps protect the entire region.

Rob Scott, a Republican, is the Kettering Clerk of Court, attorney, and small business owner. Contact him atrob@robscott.us.