One dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Preble County
One dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Preble County

1 hour ago

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole on state Route 122 in Gratis Township, Preble County this evening.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the crash was reported at 7:47 p.m. just north of the intersection of Route 122 and Green Bush Road.

Dispatchers said there was only one person was in the vehicle.

CareFlight was called to the scene, but their assistance was later canceled.

We will update this story with any new information.

