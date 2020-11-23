ON YOUR MIND: The courts, the election and our future

TRUMP HAD A CHANCE AND BLEW IT ― Charles W. Stevens, Riverside,

Regarding “Give Biden what too few gave Trump: Chance to lead” Tuesday, Nov. 10 by Gary Abernathy: I agree every president should be given the opportunity to succeed. But Mr. Abernathy’s argument that Trump was denied his chance to lead, just rings poorly. Trump brought on much of his “treatment,” through his irreverent behavior. If he wasn’t fighting or insulting someone, he generated and created a conflict so that he could. It’s his nature to draw in conflict.

He had both houses of Congress behind him for two years and still couldn’t advance his agenda. Trump has had plenty of support to succeed. The American public twice rebuked him: once via the mid term election and again in this election.

Additionally, we should remember what Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, said in reference to working with President Obama after the GOP regained senate majority: his job was to make Obama a one term president. Not much acknowledgement of giving anyone a chance there! With the Republicans history of cooperation like that, it’s no wonder many gave President Trump a hard time, which he drank in and amplified to create the chaos over the last 4 years.

Abernathy’s objective is to break through the grid lock and get everyone on Mr. Biden’s side, but McConnell is still in the senate, and will still be the GOP leader. His goal of making Obama a one term president failed, his mission to stop a Democratic president’s agenda continues.

MAYOR PLAYING PARTISAN GAMES ― Jeff Rezabek of Clayton. Rezabek, a Republican, is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

People in the Miami Valley are extremely tired of partisan politics. Even before we finished the election season, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was playing politics with the next one. Dayton and our region deserve better than this type of negative leadership and blame game.

Instead of attacking Sen. Rob Portman for doing his job, Whaley should be working with him to tackle the real problems Daytonians face and staying focused on solutions and not partisan attacks. Dayton has one of the highest poverty rates in the country, one of the largest food deserts in the region, and is one of the hardest-hit cities in the opioid epidemic.

Portman has led the fight to stop drugs from coming into our community, providing record funding for treatment and searching for solutions to address the region’s issues. Whaley should be working with Portman not launching partisan attacks against him and playing politics more than two years away from the next election.