Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during gun hunt

“Sharing a love and appreciation for Ohio’s wildlife with the next generation is one of the greatest parts of the youth hunting season,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are pleased that participation remains strong for this special weekend.”

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).