journal-news logo
X

Ohio’s first 2021 tornado confirmed by weather experts

Roof debris from a home off Sharon Road is thrown into the surrounding yards after being ripped off due to damaging winds Saturday night in Newburgh, Ind., Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. A tornado crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky and hit the Newburgh area, Saturday night, tearing roofs off homes and toppling trees and power lines. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)
Roof debris from a home off Sharon Road is thrown into the surrounding yards after being ripped off due to damaging winds Saturday night in Newburgh, Ind., Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. A tornado crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky and hit the Newburgh area, Saturday night, tearing roofs off homes and toppling trees and power lines. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Credit: MaCabe Brown

Credit: MaCabe Brown

Local News | 28 minutes ago

National Weather Service meteorologists on Saturday confirmed a tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Mercer County near Fort Recovery.

The NWS Wilmington office said a survey crew continues to review and document damage for the area.

Radar indicated a tornado at 4:11 p.m. Friday in Mercer County.

“A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Fort Recovery, moving east at 30 mph,” the NWS reported Friday.

The survey crew responded to the area because of the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday.

“A final assessment, including details on the magnitude and the path of the tornado, are expected to be completed and transmitted via public information statement later today,” the NWS reported.

This marks Ohio’s first confirmed tornado of 2021, the latest on record for the first such event of a season.

ExploreAround 8,000 without power after overnight storms

Several area counties, including Montgomery, Miami, Warren and Butler counties, faced tornado warnings Friday. The Fort Recovery incident is believed to be the only touchdown of a tornado.

No one reportedly was injured, but damage was reported to some residences and businesses around Fort Recovery. Some livestock reportedly died.

ExplorePHOTOS: Storms rip across Miami Valley

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top