Ohio’s first 2021 tornado confirmed by weather experts

[3:20 PM] Our survey crew has confirmed a tornado near Fort Recovery in Mercer Co, Ohio. We continue to review and document damage from the area and will determine magnitude and exact path length later today: https://t.co/Hioy5BJB7z. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 19, 2021

“A final assessment, including details on the magnitude and the path of the tornado, are expected to be completed and transmitted via public information statement later today,” the NWS reported.

This marks Ohio’s first confirmed tornado of 2021, the latest on record for the first such event of a season.

Several area counties, including Montgomery, Miami, Warren and Butler counties, faced tornado warnings Friday. The Fort Recovery incident is believed to be the only touchdown of a tornado.

No one reportedly was injured, but damage was reported to some residences and businesses around Fort Recovery. Some livestock reportedly died.