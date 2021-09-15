Ohio’s 21-day average surpasses 6,000 COVID cases a day; state adds 7,747 new cases

Daily hospitalizations dropped just under 300 with 292 hospitalizations and 18 ICU admissions reported in the last day.

Ohio is averaging 201 hospitalizations a day and 19 ICU admissions a day throughout the last three weeks.

According to ODH, the state had 3,549 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 947 in the ICU as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus patients account for 13.2% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 19.85% of its ICU beds. The state has 5,656 (21%) hospital beds and 971 (20.33%) ICU beds available.

More than 6.2 million Ohioans, or 53.05%, have started the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.14% of adults and 62% of people 12 and older.

Just over 49% of residents, including 59.58% of adults and 57.34% of residents 12 and older, have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.