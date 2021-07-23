Ohioans may have been exposed to monkeypox on flights, CDC warns

The average incubation period is five to 13 days and most infections last two to four weeks.

Monkeypox can be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets, as well as via contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or items contaminated with fluids or sores, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Medication can be beneficial, but there is no specific treatment for the illness.

Because of mandatory mask requirements on all flights and airports, the risk of respiratory droplet transmission of monkeypox to others is low, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html.