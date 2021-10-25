Updated COVID-19 school quarantine guidelines center around masking, testing

Updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for schools released by the Ohio Department of Health Monday focus on students and staff exposed to the virus wearing face masks and getting tested to allow them to continue with classroom learning and school-related extracurriculars.
The Masks to Stay and Test to Play guidelines were created using information gathered from a pilot quarantine program in Warren County, as well as from local health departments and other programs outside of Ohio, said ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
The guidelines are for students and staff who were exposed to COVID in a classroom setting or school-related activity. Those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school should continue to follow standard quarantine measures, Vanderhoff said.
Schools are not to require to adopt the state-issued guidelines and parents can opt out of them, he added.
Under Mask to Stay, students and and staff can continue with in-person learning after being directly exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting if they do the following:
- Wear a mask for at least 14 days after the initial exposure date
- Self-monitor or have a parent monitor for symptoms of COVID-19
- Isolate and get tested if they show symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of the severity of symptoms
- Students and staff and discontinue the quarantine procedures after seven days if don’t develop any symptoms and if they test negative for the virus between days five and seven from their exposure
Though parents and individuals are responsible for monitoring for symptoms under Mask to Stay, if school staff member or nurse sees someone showing symptoms for coronavirus, they should act accordingly, Vanderhoff said.