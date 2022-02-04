Hamburger icon
Ohio to give update on COVID-19 pandemic

By Kristen Spicker
The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state Friday morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Patty Manning and OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo at 10 a.m.

The press conference can be watched live on YouTube.

After a record-setting surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January, Ohio is seeing the virus back on the decline. As of Thursday, there were 3,464 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, according to ODH. Two weeks ago, on Jan. 21, there were 5,573 inpatients.

