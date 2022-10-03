Ohio Task Force 1 helps search Florida’s ‘hardest-hit’ areas following Hurricane Ian

Ohio Task Force 1 members helped search and clear structures in Florida after a Category 4 hurricane destroyed parts of the state last week.
At least 68 people have died following Hurricane Ian, including 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, according to the Associated Press.
OH-TF1 moved further south on Saturday and into some of Florida’s hardest-hit areas, according to the task force.
“Before noon they began searching marinas with many full time residents,” read a post on OH-TF1′s Facebook page. “More than 1400 structures (including boats) were searched.”
On Sunday members returned to the coast for wide-area searches by land and water and went house-to-house to clear structures. The task force checked on people who were sheltered in place, making note of their locations.
They also used search canines to find people who may be trapped or who needed help.
“Aid was given where needed and damaged structures were identified and uploaded into a GPS based database,” the task force said.
About the Author