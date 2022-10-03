journal-news logo
X

Ohio Task Force 1 helps search Florida’s ‘hardest-hit’ areas following Hurricane Ian

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

Ohio Task Force 1 members helped search and clear structures in Florida after a Category 4 hurricane destroyed parts of the state last week.

At least 68 people have died following Hurricane Ian, including 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, according to the Associated Press.

OH-TF1 moved further south on Saturday and into some of Florida’s hardest-hit areas, according to the task force.

ExploreIn Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

“Before noon they began searching marinas with many full time residents,” read a post on OH-TF1′s Facebook page. “More than 1400 structures (including boats) were searched.”

On Sunday members returned to the coast for wide-area searches by land and water and went house-to-house to clear structures. The task force checked on people who were sheltered in place, making note of their locations.

They also used search canines to find people who may be trapped or who needed help.

“Aid was given where needed and damaged structures were identified and uploaded into a GPS based database,” the task force said.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County
2
Springboro amends zoning code to assist with solar panel installation
3
Ohio announces new minimum wage
4
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
5
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top