Ohio Task Force 1 demobilizes, set to return tonight

Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return to Ohio tonight.
The 47-member team spent three days staging as Tropical Storm Debby resulted in heavy rainfall and flooding along the Atlantic Coast.
“Task Force members used this time to prepare and train as it is almost certain to be a busy hurricane season,” read a statement posted to the task force’s Facebook page.
The task force is expected to arrive in Vandalia around 6:30 p.m.
In Other News
1
State to expand mobile response service for youth in crisis; seeks...
2
Financial health of local school districts varies considerably, driving...
3
Tennis legends will play Cincinnati Open exhibition on special fan day...
4
Ohio Task Force 1 stages as Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall again
5
Sen. Brown, with Dayton allies, hails new American flag law at Air...
About the Author