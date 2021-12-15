Ohio Task Force 1 assists with helicopter mission as search efforts continue in Kentucky

“The helicopter mission emphasizes the magnitude of damage in the area again,” said Jim O’Connor, OH-TF1 leader. “Local authorities are still working on accessing parts of the community, highlighting the struggles this storm has created. While there are multiple struggles, the entire team remains in high spirits because of the determination and positive attitudes of the Kentucky residents they interact with each day.”

Dawson Springs, Kentucky continues to be the task force’s focus as search efforts continued Wednesday.

“While we all acknowledge the performance and professionalism of the deployed team, the Task Force is also proud and honored to represent all Ohioans in this effort,” said OH-TF1 Program Manager Evan W. Schumann. “We are grateful for not only the financial support from the State of Ohio, but for the emotional support so many Ohioans convey to us daily; it is humbling, and very important to the task force’s ability to continue our missions.”