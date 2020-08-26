X

Ohio Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Laura

By Jen Balduf

Ohio Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team has been activated ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is projected to make a catastrophic strike near the Texas and Louisiana border.

An 85-member team will head to the College Station, Texas, area.

The team will assemble at 5 p.m. Wednesday with an expected 9 p.m. departure from its Vandalia warehouse, according to task force public information officer Phil Sinewe.

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4, which may bring “unsurvivable” storm surge to the Texas-Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm has the potential to leave areas uninhabitable for weeks or months and power outages lasting for months in places.

