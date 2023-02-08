X
Ohio takes first step to expand passenger rail

State seeks funding to study 2 intercity corridors, including Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati line.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio.

The state has identified two corridors to advance for consideration: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit.

“This is the first step of many in this process. We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments,” said DeWine. “The information we gather from this effort will help us make informed decisions about federal opportunities for passenger rail in Ohio.”

If the application is successful, the Federal Railroad Administration would provide $500,000 per corridor as part of the Corridor ID Program to assist the state in assessing potential intercity rail development, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Ohio would use the funds to bring in a consultant to prepare a plan that includes information about the track improvements, equipment, stations and other facilities, operating costs, ridership, and required state subsidy needed to start service, the release stated.

The state has been talking with Amtrak for “quite some time” to explore options and gather information, said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

“The governor has been very clear that for this to work for Ohio, it is not just a matter of cost. It has to be done in a way that does not impede freight rail traffic in the state that is so important to our economy and our businesses,” Dietrich said.

Applications are due by March 27 for Corridor ID Program funding.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

