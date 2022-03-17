Ohio Supreme Court rejects third set of Ohio House, Senate maps

This latest version was approved on March 2 in a 5-2 party-line vote with no Democratic support. None of the approved maps so far have received support from the two Democratic members of the commission.

The Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out both U.S. House maps and Ohio House and Senate maps as unfairly favoring the Republican Party, which dominates the General Assembly.

Military absentee voting for the May 3 election was scheduled to begin March 18 and early voting was scheduled to begin April 5.

It is unclear how this decision will affect the election. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose previously ordered local boards of elections to begin preparations using the third, now rejected maps, and requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Defense seeking more time to prepare and deliver ballots to military voters and their families overseas.