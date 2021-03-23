Ohio State Patrol ramps up speeding enforcement efforts

As the weather begins to warm up this spring, and you have an urge to put the pedal to the metal, there may be some flashing blue lights in your rear-view mirror on interstates highways, state routes and county roads in southwest Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington District is launching a crash reduction effort that will include increased speed enforcement.
The district includes highways and state routes in Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties.
The highway patrol said the purpose of this effort is to bring awareness and education to the motoring public about the dangers of speed through traffic enforcement. Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers throughout the district., according to the patrol.
Last year in the Wilmington District, there were 45 speed-related fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths, patrol officials said. Additionally, there were 1,628 injury and 4,858 total crashes due to unsafe speeds. When motorists are speeding, it increases the amount of time needed to come to a complete stop once the driver perceives a danger in the roadway ahead, officials said.
“The consequences of speeding can haunt motorists for the rest of their lives,” said Capt. Marty Fellure, Wilmington District assistant commander. “The purpose of establishing this effort is to educate motorists on the dangers of speeding.”
Traveling at excessive speeds can lead to serious injury or fatal crashes. Motorists should be cognizant of posted speed limits and ensure they are driving at speeds appropriate for the conditions. At times, motorists may find it necessary to travel at speeds lower than the posted speed limit, such as adverse weather conditions, when a roadway is under construction, or at night when an area is not well lit.
The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.