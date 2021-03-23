Ohio State Patrol ramps up speeding enforcement efforts

Explore Ohio fatal crashes rise even as number of drivers on the road falls

“The consequences of speeding can haunt motorists for the rest of their lives,” said Capt. Marty Fellure, Wilmington District assistant commander. “The purpose of establishing this effort is to educate motorists on the dangers of speeding.”

Traveling at excessive speeds can lead to serious injury or fatal crashes. Motorists should be cognizant of posted speed limits and ensure they are driving at speeds appropriate for the conditions. At times, motorists may find it necessary to travel at speeds lower than the posted speed limit, such as adverse weather conditions, when a roadway is under construction, or at night when an area is not well lit.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.