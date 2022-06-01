Ohio sports gambling won’t start until next year, commission announces

Ohio gamblers won’t be able to start placing sports bets until Jan. 1, 2023, the Ohio Casino Control Commission said Wednesday.
The decision was announced after speculation whether Ohio would start sports gambling in time for the NFL season. The first regular-season game is scheduled for Sept. 8, meaning a large portion of the NFL season will be missed by Ohio sports bettors.
Ohio’s legislature passed a sports betting bill in December, and Gov. Mike DeWine signed it on Dec. 22. Sports betting must start by Jan. 1, 2023, according to the bill, but there was room for it to start before then. Ohio Casino Control Commission is currently in the process of creating rules, applications, forms and other essentials to launch sports betting.
The commission will begin accepting applications for sports gaming licenses on June 15.
An Ohio Casino Control Commission spokesperson previously said the January 2023 deadline was carefully chosen to give the commission enough time to write and approve rules and for it to review companies that apply for licenses.
The state estimates that sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports.
PlayOhio released an analysis that found Ohio will be missing out on potentially millions of dollars by not launching by the NFL season. The analysis found that sportsbooks in Ohio will bring in as much as $130 million per week in NFL betting volume during the 2022 season. The analysis found that it could result in about $7 million won by sportsbooks and $700,000 in tax revenue a week.
Daniel Wallach, who owns a sports gaming-focused law firm, said some other states tried to launch their sports gambling around football season. He said Ohio is competing against other states for tax dollars and September is going to be one of the busiest months of the year for sports gambling.
