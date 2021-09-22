Ohio reports more than 6,800 COVID cases for 2nd straight day

About 14% of Ohio’s hospital beds are being used by COVID patients, as well as 22.16% of ICU beds and 14.3% of ventilators.

The state has 5,418 (20.4%) hospital beds, 888 (18.69%) ICU beds and 2,908 (61.14%) ventilators available.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were both up Wednesday, with Ohio reporting 346 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions in the last day. However, on Tuesday, Ohio saw a 21-day high with 459 hospitalizations and 47 ICU admissions.

The state is averaging 238 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

Explore Ohio sees record hospitalizations for COVID patients younger than 50

More than 6.25 million Ohioans, or 53.5%, have started the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday. More than 64.6% of adults and 62.54% of those 12 and older in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nearly half of the state has finished the vaccine, including 60.15% of adults and 57.95% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.