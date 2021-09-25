journal-news logo
Ohio reports more than 5,300 new COVID-19 cases

FILE - In this May 3, 2021 file photo, a man holds his vaccination reminder card after having received his first shot at a pop-up vaccination site in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. Drugstore chains CVS Health and Walgreens could bring in more than $800 million each in revenue, according to Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FILE - In this May 3, 2021 file photo, a man holds his vaccination reminder card after having received his first shot at a pop-up vaccination site in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. Drugstore chains CVS Health and Walgreens could bring in more than $800 million each in revenue, according to Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
3 minutes ago

Ohio reported 5,379 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health, below the 21-day average of 6,577 new cases daily.

On Friday, Ohio reported 7,095 new cases, the second straight day the state recorded more than 7,000 new cases.

Last Saturday, Ohio reported 6,716 new COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 19 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU. The 21-day average is 21 people.

Ohio also reported Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 177 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The 21-day average is 245 people.

ODH updates COVID death data twice a week and updated their death data on Friday. No new death reports were reported on Saturday.

The state reported 224 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 21,820, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in the last three weeks.

ExploreDeWine: Eligible Ohioans will be able to receive 3rd dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine

Because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, the data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

More than 53% of Ohioans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 49% are fully vaccinated.

