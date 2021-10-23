Ohio reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Caption COVID-19 Metrics on Oct. 23. Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitals currently are taking care of 2,672 people who are sick with COVID-19, according to ODH statistics.

Ohio reported 339 deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in three weeks. The previous high was 329 deaths on Oct. 8.

A total of 23,995 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday.

The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

More than half of Ohioans, or 55.06%, have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 51% have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.