Ohio reports fewest number of weekly COVID cases of year

Total: 3,415,254

Weekly: 7,016

Three-week average: 7,645

COVID Hospitalizations:

Total: 138,882

Weekly: 352

Three-week average: 387

COVID ICU Admissions:

Total: 15,077

Weekly: 38

Three-week average: 33

COVID Deaths

Total: 15,099

Weekly: 22

Three-week average: 29

As of Thursday 64.82% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.10% have finished it, according to ODH. More than 15.6% of residents have received the updated booster dose.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the area – ODH lists more than 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding Dayton.

These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:

CVS

Drug Mart

Meijer

Kettering Health

Kroger

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Walgreens

Walmart

Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.



























































































































































































