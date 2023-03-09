Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for 8th straight week

COVID Deaths

Total: 41,802

Weekly: 53

Three-week average: 62

As of Thursday, 64.8% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.07% have completed it. More than 15.4% of Ohioans have receive the updated booster, according to ODH.

COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the greater Dayton area – the Ohio Department of Health lists over 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding the city.

These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:

CVS

Drug Mart

Meijer

Kettering Health

Kroger

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Walgreens

Walmart

Vaccines are also available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.

Additional locations that can provide a coronavirus vaccine are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, vaccines are provided by appointment.

Butler County

Centerpoint Health Middletown

231 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown



https://www.centerpointhealth.org/home/



513-318-1188

HealingSprings Pharmacy

2449 Ross Millville Road, Ste. 185, Hamilton



https://www.healingspringspharmacy.com/



513-863-8000

Kratzer’s Pharmacy

711 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown



https://www.kratzerspharmacy.com/



513-217-6222

Pediatric Care, Inc.

8752 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester



https://www.pediatriccareinc.com/



513-728-4763

The Christ Hospital Liberty Primary Care

6939 Cox Road, Liberty Township



https://www.thechristhospital.com/



513-564-6800

Champaign County

Happy Druggist Pharmacy

26 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg



https://druggist4u.com/mechanicsburg/



937-834-2270

The Medicine Shoppe

821 Scioto St., Urbana



https://urbana.medicineshoppe.com/



937-653-3914

Clark County

New Carlisle Community Health Center

106 N. Main St., New Carlisle



https://hpwohio.org/location/new-carlisle-community-health-center



937-667-1122

Darke County

Family Health Services Darke County

5735 Meeker Road, Greenville



https://familyhealthservices.org/



937-548-9680

Greene County

Barr’s Pharmacy

28 W. Main St., Xenia



https://www.barrspharmacy.com/



937-347-1200

Sugarcreek Family Medicine

4403 state Route 725, Ste. D, Bellbrook



https://provmedgroup.com/sugarcreek.html



937-297-8999

Montgomery County

Alex Central Health Center

5 S. Alex Road, Miamisburg



https://www.communityhealthdayton.org/AlexCentralHC.php



937-247-0304

Charles Drew Health Center

1323 West Third Street, Dayton



https://communityhealthdayton.org/CharlesDrewHC.php



937-461-4336

Corwin Nixon Health Center

2351 Stanley Ave., Dayton



https://communityhealthdayton.org/CorwinNixonHC.php



937-461-6869

East Dayton Health Center

2132 E. Third St., Dayton



https://communityhealthdayton.org/EastDaytonHC.php



937-528-6850

Equitas Health Medical Center

Walk-in vaccines available



1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton



https://equitashealth.com/



937-853-3650

Five Rivers FamilyHealth Center

2261 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton



https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/



937-281-6800

Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont campus

Walk-in vaccines available



721 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton



https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/locations/edgemont-campus



937-281-6800

KMG Pharmacy

846 E. Main St., Trotwood



https://www.kmgpharmacyrx.com/



937-529-4433

ZIKS Family Pharmacy 100

1130 W. Third St., Dayton



https://www.ziksrx.com/



937-225-9350

ZIKS Family Pharmacy 102

4140 Salem Ave., Dayton



https://www.ziksrx.com/



937-278-9457

Patterson Park Health Center

1074 Patterson Road, Dayton



https://communityhealthdayton.org/PattersonParkHC.php



937-258-6330

Preble County

Camden Village Pharmacy

75 W Central Ave., Camden



https://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/



937-452-1263

Warren County