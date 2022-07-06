Ohio reports decrease in deadly crashes over Fourth of July weekend

In Butler County, a motorcycle crashed into a car on Grand Avenue Monday evening, according to OSHP. The motorcyclist, Frederic Curry III, 26, died at Atrium Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

We are working to learn more about the additional crashes.

Troopers arrested 444 people for impaired driving and 239 for drug-related charges statewide, according to OSHP. Impairment was a factor in four of the state’s deadly crashes. Troopers responded to 559 crashes and provided help to 2,588 motorists.

Franklin County led Ohio with 1,397 incidents, according to patrol. Warren County was second with 1,028 incidents and Clark County was fourth with 814.

So far this year, there have been at least 587 deadly crashes in Ohio, according to OSHP. During the same time last year, there were 626. Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Montgomery counties have reported a decrease in fatal crashes so far this year, but Greene, Preble and Warren counties are reporting an increase.