Ohio reports about 2,500 new COVID cases Sunday

Ohio reported 2,515 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, one day after 3,709 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health.
New cases on weekend traditionally have been lower during the pandemic, but cases also have been trending lower overall in recent weeks.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged the downward trend Thursday, then warned Ohioans: “We have to remain vigilant.”
The state reported 65 new hospitalizations and three new ICU patients from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Those numbers were starkly lower than Saturday’s figures of 181 new hospitalizations and 31 more patients admitted to ICUs.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ohio has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases. The total sits at 1,496,675 as of Sunday.
Ohio reported 306 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 23,327 since the pandemic started, according to ODH. Deaths are reported two times per week.