Ohio reports 2nd highest daily COVID case total of pandemic

Ohio has reported 28,720 COVID deaths since the pandemic began, and there have been 443 deaths reported since Tuesday. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred. Because the state updates death data twice a week, trends can fluctuate.

Surges of new cases and hospitalizations can result in surges of deaths reported weeks later.

The state health department was not able to update its vaccination dashboard due to an outage with Ohio’s immunization database vendor. The state is working to resolve the issue, but vaccination reporting is expected to be delayed through Monday.