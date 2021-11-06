Ohio reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

As of Saturday, the 21-day reported COVID death average is 83. Ohio updates death data twice a week and numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. Because death certificate data can take weeks to be filed, COVID deaths can take up to a month or two to be reported.

In total, 127 people were hospitalized with COVID in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. The 21-day average is 187 people hospitalized per day.