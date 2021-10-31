Ohio reports 2,416 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Ohio reported 2,416 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The 21-day average is 3,714 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.
ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 59 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Four new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 22 patients.
The state recorded 3,421 new cases Saturday and 3,485 cases Friday. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.
A total of 24,527 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
Nearly 55.1% of Ohioans, or nearly 6.44 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.47% of adults and 64.39% of those 12 and older.
