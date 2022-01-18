Ohio reports 15,000 daily COVID cases as hospital inpatients continue to decline

ODH reported 423 hospitalizations and 45 ICU admissions in the past day. Ohio’s 21-day average is 362 hospitalizations a day and 34 ICU admissions a day.

The state reported 323 new COVID deaths in Tuesday’s report, bringing its total to 31,245 since the pandemic began. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred. The state updates death data twice a week.

Because other states don’t regularly report death certificate details to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, data can fluctuate.

Nearly 61% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.96% of adults and 64.67% of those 5 and older. More than 55.5% of residents, including 65.6% of adults and 59.33% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccine series.

More than 7.11 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.25 million have completed it, according to ODH. About 3.1 million residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine.