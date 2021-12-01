Ohio records more than 8,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 2 months

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions remained high Wednesday. The state recorded 425 daily COVID hospitalizations and 42 ICU admissions, according to the state health department.

Ohio is averaging 244 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

As of Wednesday, the state had 3,889 hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 975 in ICUs and 605 on ventilators. One in six people hospitalized in Ohio and one in four in the state’s ICUs has COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

The virus has increased 20% in the last week and 57% in the past three weeks in Ohio hospitals. It’s also up 6% compared to a week ago and increased 42% in the last three weeks in the state’s ICUs, according to OHA. The number of COVID-19 patients increased by 11% in hospitals and 2% in ICUs compared to 60 days ago.

As of Jan. 1, Ohio has recorded 38,784 COVID hospitalizations among patients who were not fully vaccinated, according to ODH. There have been 2,171 fully-vaccinated patients who were hospitalized with the virus.

During that same period, 12,005 people who were not fully vaccinated and 564 people who were fully vaccinated have died.

Nearly 58% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine as of Wednesday, including 68.43% of adults and 61.57% of those 5 and older, according to the state health department.

Approximately 53% of residents, including 63.77% of adults and 56.26% of Ohioans 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

More than 6.77 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.87 have completed it. About 1.68 million Ohioans have received an additional dose of the vaccine, including 35,504 people who received an extra dose in the last day, according to ODH.