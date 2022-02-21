Ohio records fewer than 900 new COVID cases

Some hospital and emergency department patients will be allowed to have three visitors at a time beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the health system announced Monday.

There are some limits to visitors for outpatient procedures and office visits, and no one younger than 12 will be allowed to visit patients. More details on the policy update is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 42 new COVID hospitalizations and four new ICU admissions in the last day.

Southwest Ohio represents nearly one-fourth of the state’s ICU patients, and combined with west central makes up one-third of all COVID ICU patients. However, both regions on Monday showed a nearly 60% drop from three weeks ago.

Across Ohio, there are 314 COVID-positive ICU patients, which make up one in nine patients, the OHA reported.