Ohio records fewer than 900 new COVID cases

The state on Monday reported 851 daily COVID-19 cases, the second consecutive day new case totals were below 900 since early August, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations steadily decline following the omicron surge.
Across the state, COVID patients make up one in 12 hospitalizations with 1,517 patients in Ohio hospitals. They include 314 intensive care unit patients and account for one in nine ICU admissions, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday.
The west central region, which includes Dayton, mirrored the state with 163 COVID patients as of Monday making up one in 12 hospitalizations, Monday’s daily count is a 30% drop from a week ago for the region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — and is a nearly 70% decrease from the past three weeks.
Nearly 22% of the state’s COVID hospitalizations are in Southwest Ohio — Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton. — The region’s 332 COVID hospitalizations recorded Monday account for one in nine hospital patients and is a more than 30% drop from the week before and a 57% decrease from three weeks ago.
Declining COVID cases and hospitalizations led Kettering Health to update its visitor policy.
Some hospital and emergency department patients will be allowed to have three visitors at a time beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the health system announced Monday.
There are some limits to visitors for outpatient procedures and office visits, and no one younger than 12 will be allowed to visit patients. More details on the policy update is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 42 new COVID hospitalizations and four new ICU admissions in the last day.
Southwest Ohio represents nearly one-fourth of the state’s ICU patients, and combined with west central makes up one-third of all COVID ICU patients. However, both regions on Monday showed a nearly 60% drop from three weeks ago.
Across Ohio, there are 314 COVID-positive ICU patients, which make up one in nine patients, the OHA reported.
