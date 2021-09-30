Ohio records 6,530 daily COVID-19 cases

Coshocton County had the highest transmission rate with 1,478.1 cases per 100,000 and Geauga had the fewest with 300.1 cases per 100,000.

Counties in the Miami Valley reported the following transmission rates, according to ODH:

Darke County: 1,050.6 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 856.1 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 810.4 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 755.5 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 712.4 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 628.9 cases per 100,000 people

Logan County: 578 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 578 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 554.6 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 551.7 cases per 100,000 people

As of Thursday there were 3,614 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals, including 979 in ICUs and 656 on ventilators. It’s the fewest amount coronavirus patients in the ICU in two weeks.

Coronavirus patients account for 13.6% of hospital beds, 20.55% of ICU beds and13.84% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 21% (5,593) of hospital beds, 19.25% (917) of ICU beds and 60.09% (2,849) of ventilators available, according to ODH.

In the last day, the state has recorded 300 hospitalizations and 38 ICU admissions. It’s the second highest number of daily ICU admissions reported in the last three weeks. On Sept. 21, Ohio reported 47 ICU admissions.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 257 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Nearly 54% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.17% of adults and 63.08% of those 12 and older.

As of Thursday, 50.1% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 60.71% of adults and 58.56% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.