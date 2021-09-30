Ohio records 6,530 daily COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 6,530 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday, just five fewer than the state’s 21-day average of 6,535 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of State. In the last week, Ohio is averaging 5,813 cases a day.
While Ohio’s cases have been showing signs of a slight decline in recent days, the state’s 21-day average on Thursday was nearly 2,000 cases more than the 21-day average of 3,747 cases a day reported on Sept. 1.
This month, Ohio repeatedly saw daily cases numbers similar to those recorded during the state’s winter surge. On Sept. 10, the state recorded 9,019 daily cases, its highest daily case amount since January.
Ohio’s cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks dropped from 698.7 on Sept. 23 to 616.7 on Thursday, according to ODH. Seventeen counties had more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 30 counties last week The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people. None of Ohio’s counties reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000.
Coshocton County had the highest transmission rate with 1,478.1 cases per 100,000 and Geauga had the fewest with 300.1 cases per 100,000.
Counties in the Miami Valley reported the following transmission rates, according to ODH:
- Darke County: 1,050.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 856.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 810.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Clark County: 755.5 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 712.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 628.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Logan County: 578 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 578 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 554.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 551.7 cases per 100,000 people
As of Thursday there were 3,614 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals, including 979 in ICUs and 656 on ventilators. It’s the fewest amount coronavirus patients in the ICU in two weeks.
Coronavirus patients account for 13.6% of hospital beds, 20.55% of ICU beds and13.84% of ventilators in the state.
Ohio has 21% (5,593) of hospital beds, 19.25% (917) of ICU beds and 60.09% (2,849) of ventilators available, according to ODH.
In the last day, the state has recorded 300 hospitalizations and 38 ICU admissions. It’s the second highest number of daily ICU admissions reported in the last three weeks. On Sept. 21, Ohio reported 47 ICU admissions.
Ohio’s 21-day average is 257 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.
Nearly 54% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.17% of adults and 63.08% of those 12 and older.
As of Thursday, 50.1% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 60.71% of adults and 58.56% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.