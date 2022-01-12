Ohio National Guard to help Dayton Children’s COVID test site in Springboro

The state is also investing in a high-capacity instrument in its regional lab at Dayton Children’s south testing site, which will also increase testing availability. It can process up to 5,000 PCR coronavirus tests a day, according to Dayton Children’s.

Because these changes will likely increase wait times at the Springboro facility, Dayton Children’s reminded the public that testing is also available by appointment at its Dayton location at 884 Valley St. and Troy location at 865 W. Market St. For more information, visit https://www.childrensdayton.org/covidtesting.

From Jan. 2-9, Dayton Children’s had 51 patients and 11 PICU patients test positive for COVID. Every child admitted to Dayton Children’s is tested for COVID, regardless of the reason they were admitted.

Of the 3,981 tests administered during that same time period, 1,361 people tested positive for a positivity rate of 34%. During the previous week Dayton Children’s reported a test positivity rate of 26% with 2,630 tests being administered and 672 returning as positive.