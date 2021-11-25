Ohio, Michigan governors make friendly wager on ‘The Game’

Ohio State has won the last eight matchups against Michigan, and is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

DeWine bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s, cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.