Ohio lawmakers show bipartisan support for data center legislation

Ohio Senate Democrats recently unveiled a proposal that would eliminate tax breaks for data centers, and require them to address grid reliability, energy affordability, and water use as well as ensure a local government’s home-rule authority to reject data center construction proposals.

“We need to ensure that these data centers are not draining resources from local communities,” said state Sen. Willis Blackshear Jr., D-Dayton.

A recent Gongwer-Werth Legislative Poll of the Ohio General Assembly saw 43% of 42 members who took the poll in favor of a bipartisan Data Center Study Commission proposed by Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Kellie Deeter, R-Norwalk. That measure, House Bill 646, has strong support among House Republicans, according to Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima.