Ohio lawmakers rush to finish bills on the death penalty, fireworks, education reforms and more. Here’s what they’ve approved so far

Senators had pushed for a broader drug sentencing reform bill but the House declined to send Senate Bill 3 to a floor vote.

Legislators were scheduled to take action Thursday on legislation addressing wide ranging issues such as backyard fireworks, driver license reinstatement fees, medication-induced abortions and a $2.1 billion capital spending plan that includes money for schools, prisons, parks, community projects and more.

Through Thursday evening, action was taken on a handful of bills.

Drivers License Changes: Drivers seeking to get their licenses reinstated but who are unable to pay the fees could be given the option of completing community service instead. Nearly 1 million Ohioans have suspended driver’s licenses. Advocates for the bill say it’ll help low-income people avoid the “BMV cycle of death” where they lose a license, can’t pay the fees, either drive unlicensed and face more fines or lose the ability to get to work or school. The bill also gives BMV registrars leeway to offer more services electronically during the pandemic and accept payment by debit or credit card. Senate Bill 68 passed the House on a 83-0 vote.

Juvenile Sentencing: Offenders younger than 18 could no longer be sentenced to life without parole and would be given the opportunity for parole after 18 or 25 years in prison. Prisoners who committed their offenses before age 18 would automatically be resentenced. Senate Bill 256 passed the House 75-9, with opponents including local Republicans Reps. Niraj Antani, Jim Butler, Jena Powell and Paul Zeltwanger.

Fireworks: Senators voted 25-7 in favor of House Bill 253. This legislation would allow local governments to permit the discharge of backyard fireworks on private property on July 3, 4 or 5.

Education Policy: One bill calls for optional training on food allergy recognition in K-12 schools. Another bill creates a screening program for children with dyslexia.

Theft in Office: Public officials who steal more than $150,000 in goods or services while in office would face stiffer penalties and may have to pay the cost of auditing. It would also make restitution costs not subject to discharge by a bankruptcy filing. The final version of the bill cleared the Senate 32-0 and the House 88-0 and now heads to DeWine for consideration.

Animals: One bill would establish requirements for reporting suspected abuse of dogs, cats or other companion animals. Another bill would set up a program for paying off student debt for veterinarians who volunteer their vet services to nonprofit organizations.

The Senate is scheduled to meet again Friday.