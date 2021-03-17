Ohio K-12 schools to get $4.4 billion from feds for pandemic-related issues

The money is part of $122 billion that will be distributed nationally, with USDOE saying states will start to receive some of the money this month. Ohio is the seventh most-populous state and will get the seventh-largest allocation. California will receive over $15 billion, while Vermont is lowest at $285 million.

“These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the (USDOE) is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Cardona encouraged states to make sure students who have been hit hardest by COVID-19 are provided with needed resources. Previous federal funding, including CARES Act money, has given a larger share to schools in low-income areas.

There are two other funding streams for K-12 schools in the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the CDC will provide $10 billion nationally to support COVID-19 screening testing for K-12 teachers, staff, and students in schools.

The plan also includes a $7.6 billion fund specifically earmarked for special education, homeless students, non-public schools, Tribal educational agencies, and areas such as Guam, and American Samoa.