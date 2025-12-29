Ohio Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners may be eligible for compensation

Ohioans who own or lease certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles may be eligible for compensation and free anti-theft protection in a multistate settlement, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.
Yost said under the settlement, consumers may receive:
- Free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles.
- Restitution for certain expenses related to a theft or an attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29.
For those who qualify, a notice from Hyundai or Kia is sent out and they have one year after notice is sent to schedule the free installation at an authorized dealership, according to Yost.
For further details, check the following websites:
- For Hyundai: www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com
- For Kia: https://customercare.kiausa.com/SWLD or call (800-333--4542)
