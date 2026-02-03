Ohio House Dems want ICE face covering ban, other federal immigration restrictions

House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, framed the bills as “the very minimum that Ohioans and Americans can expect,” at a Tuesday press conference.

“We’re asking that police officers carry identification and to not use masks and throw people into unmarked vans,” Isaacsohn said. “We are demanding that the federal government does not share and sell Americans’ data for a profit to tech billionaires. We are calling to make sure that when you are at school, as a child, or in your place of worship, you are safe in those sacred spaces. We are demanding that people have their basic human rights respected enough to eat and to be kept out of the cold in our detention facilities when they’re in custody of the government.”

Here’s a brief description of the proposals House Democrats outlined Tuesday:

One proposes that on-duty law enforcement officers must clearly display their badge and ID and cannot use face coverings, with limited exceptions.

One looks to limit state entities from collecting, sharing, or disclosing Ohioans’ personal data with the federal government, except when the purpose is explicitly allowed or required under law.

One would block private entities from selling or sharing Ohioans’ personal data, except when the purpose is explicitly permitted under law.

One would prohibit immigration enforcement in places of worship, courthouses, hospitals, schools, at public religious ceremonies, or at organizations that assist children, pregnant women, victims of crime, or individuals with mental or physical disabilities.

One looks to ensure local and state law enforcement can investigate alleged crimes of federal agents.

One would require that criminal and civil detainees are given adequate meals, health care, and basic living needs like a bed.

One would allow the governor of Ohio to decline the deployment of out-of-state National Guard units in Ohio.

And a final proposal would look to reaffirm lawmakers’ rights to tour jails, prisons and detention facilities at any time.

Democrats hold a superminority in the the Ohio House and would thus need substantial and quick support from their Republican colleagues in order to progress any of these bills.

Several requests for comment from Republicans in House leadership were not immediately returned.

When this outlet asked Isaacsohn how he expects the GOP majority to take to these bills, he said he hopes the bills don’t become entrenched in partisanship.

“These are not and should not be partisan issues. We’re talking about basic constitutional rights. These are freedoms we all enjoy as Americans,” Isaacsohn said. “So, I’ll tell you what we hope for: We hope that the majority steps up and recognizes that our job is to serve all people in Ohio, not one of their leaders in D.C.”

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

