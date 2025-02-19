Ohio falls below 2,000 pharmacies for first time in more than a decade

State to track closings and openings to give availability to users.
Laura Duffin, Pharmacy tech, left, and Nnodum Iheme Pharmacist, prepare prescriptions Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at Ziks Family Pharmacy located at 1130 W Third St, Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Laura Duffin, Pharmacy tech, left, and Nnodum Iheme Pharmacist, prepare prescriptions Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at Ziks Family Pharmacy located at 1130 W Third St, Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

Nearly 200 pharmacies closed in Ohio last year, leading state agencies to launch a new dashboard to track pharmacy closures, openings and availability.

“Having a pharmacy nearby is critical to the health and safety of Ohioans, especially those who depend on prescription medications every day,” said Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven Schierholt.

The Ohio Pharmacy Access dashboard utilizes Board of Pharmacy licensing data to provide users with a visualization of where pharmacy openings and closures are occurring.

“As the pharmacy market evolves in Ohio, it is imperative that we have a tool to help policymakers and local community leaders alike stay up to speed and even get ahead of emerging trends,” Schierholt said.

ExploreDo pharmacy benefit managers play a role in pharmacy closures?

The dashboard offers insights into where closures are impacting access to pharmacy services in Ohio, including highlighting pharmacy deserts, or areas where residents have to travel to access their medications.

“This new dashboard is a convenient tool that aims to provide insights into where gaps may exist, with the ultimate goal of improving access to pharmacies to as many Ohioans as possible,” Schierholt said.

Last year, 191 pharmacies closed in Ohio. All of them were large chain locations, according to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

As a result of those closures, the total number of pharmacies in Ohio decreased by 7%, from 2,009 to 1,869, in 2024. It is the first time the state has had fewer than 2,000 pharmacies in more than a decade, the pharmacy board said.

In Montgomery County, 13 pharmacies closed in 2024, the highest number of pharmacy closings in the county in more than a decade, according to the state’s new dashboard. In other recent years, Montgomery County had two closings in 2023 and six in 2022.

Pharmacy closings, according to the Ohio Pharmacy Board
County/Region20202021202220232024
Butler21320
Clark 20005
Greene00300
Montgomery216213
The 9-county Dayton region9312718
All of Ohio41566355191
ExplorePharmacy closures raising concerns about health care access in rural, urban areas
Pharmacy openings, according to the Ohio Pharmacy Board
County/Region20202021202220232024
Butler12121
Clark 10000
Greene00010
Montgomery03012
The 9-county Dayton region36264
All of Ohio3742375051

The state recorded two new pharmacy openings in Montgomery County in 2024, and another is coming this year, with Ziks Family Pharmacy opening its third location at Homefull, 807 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton.

The numerous closings of retail pharmacy locations brought more customers to Ziks, particularly with the chain pharmacies working to transfer prescriptions directly to Ziks.

“With the closings of the pharmacies, we’ve actually been inundated by patients looking for a pharmacy home,” Jackie Nappier, marketing director at Ziks Pharmacy, said during Homefull’s recent grand opening of its Gettysburg Grocery.

Ziks was able to take on their new customers with little disruption to people’s care when CVS and Walgreens partnered with them to transfer west Dayton community members' prescriptions to them.

“When Walgreens closed on Hoover Avenue, we were able to absorb most of those patients,” Nappier said.

The new dashboard – available at Pharmacy.Ohio.gov/Trends – allows users to view data on pharmacy access around the state.

The dashboard will be updated monthly. It was created through a partnership between the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the InnovateOhio Platform, and the Ohio Department of Health.

Pharmacies in operation, according to the Ohio Pharmacy Board
County/Region20202021202220232024
Butler5455535354
Clark 2525252520
Greene2828252626
Montgomery98100949382
The 9-county Dayton region273276266265251
All of Ohio2,0542,0402,0142,0091,869
ExploreHealth care options expanding in west Dayton

In Other News
1
Road will close for ‘superload’ moving through Warren, Butler counties
2
Hospitals urging people not to overwhelm ERs during flu surge
3
Ohio may spend more than $5 million for security for NATO Assembly in...
4
Facing costly challenges, agency could add flood protection to more tax...
5
Dayton and Cincinnati region’s traffic congestion ‘hotspots’ to see...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.