Ohio, DOJ sue health network for limitations on insurers

“OhioHealth restricts commercial health insurers (“payors”) from offering health plans that allow patients to share in the savings that come from choosing to use OhioHealth’s lower-cost rivals,” or even telling patients that lower-cost options are available, the suit says. The lawsuit asks the court to stop OhioHealth’s restrictions on insurers.

The lawsuit alleges that these practices violate the federal Sherman Act and Ohio’s Valentine Act, which prohibit anticompetitive practices that harm consumers, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said in a release.

OhioHealth is the main healthcare provider for the Columbus area, but also has a neuroscience facility at 7774 Dayton Springfield Road in Fairborn.

In a release, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, “When competition is blocked, consumers end up being the biggest losers. My office stands with the Justice Department in our determination to eliminate these types of unfair practices and protect Ohioan’s wallets.”