Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio this morning.
He will be joined by Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, assistant professor of OB-GYN at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Egbert, OB-GYN at Paragon Women’s Care and president of the Ohio State Medical Association.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.
We will update this story throughout the press conference.
In Other News
1
Ohio voting: Today is last day to register to vote; election boards...
2
Registration open for Ohio’s Vax-2-School COVID-19 vaccine incentive...
3
Ohio launches new unemployment fraud reporting measures; processing...
4
Surging natural gas prices to greatly increase heating bills this...
5
New Ohio COVID-19 dashboard shows delta, other variants